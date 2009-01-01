Home | News | General | Report claims over 1.4m Nigerians struggle for 5,000 vacancies in NSCDC

- In a recent report, more than 1.4 million Nigerians are applying for various job positions in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC)

- The spokesman of the organisation, Emmanuel Okeh, said that many will be screened out based on age, registration process, and uniformity in tendered qualifications

- Okeh said though federal character will reflect on selection process, the board of the corps will determine who gets the job

According to a report by The Nation, over 1.4 million Nigerians have submitted application for vacancies in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The same newspaper also said that the NSCDC only confirmed that there are only spaces for 5,000 people who will be picked by the board of the corps in some weeks’ time.

NSCDC spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, said that the screening of applicants began online and the first stage of disqualification will be based on age.

Another yardstick of elimination will be based on multiple registration and those whose academic qualifications lack uniformity.

When he was asked by The Nation to give reason why there was huge number of applicants, he said such was not unusual with the high rate of the unemployed in the country.

He also said that though federal character will be reflected in the recruitment exercise, the board still has the ultimate power to determine who is picked.

Okeh added that he hopes that budgetary allocation to the civil defence force increases as there is so much need for manpower.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that deep concerns were over the rising rate of unemployment in Nigeria by the federal government which said over 15 million Nigerians are looking for white collar jobs.

Expressing displeasure over the situation during a chat with some newsmen in Enugu on Monday, October 14, the minister of labour and productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, said government was worried by the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

