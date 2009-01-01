Home | News | General | Iwobi helps Everton get valuable point against Tottenham to save his manager's job

- Everton vs Tottenham finished all square at Goodison Park

- Dele Alli and Cenk Tosun netted a goal each for either side

- Spurs, however, remain 11th on the log, with Everton hovering above relegation

Everton staged a dramatic comeback at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 3, to force 10-man Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Premier League encounter.

Both sides came into the match in poor shape having struggled in the opening weeks of the new season.

The Sunday clash therefore provided both Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino a golden chance to turn their season around.

However, despite Spurs dominating the opening exchanges of the clash, they had to wait until the second half to find the back of the net through Dele Alli.

Alli, who has come under immense criticism in the recent past rolled his effort into the corner past Pickford in the 63rd minute, capitalizing on Son Heung-Min's perfectly-placed pass.

The hosts nearly drew level five minutes later, with their pressure in Spurs' penalty area almost forcing Ben Davies to direct the ball into his own net.

Tottenham had to play one man less in the last 10 minutes of the encounter after Heung-Min being handed marching orders after a clumsy tackle on Andre Gomes.

Everton went on to take advantage of Spurs' numeric deficiency to net the much-needed equaliser at the death, with Cenk Tosun claiming credit for the goal.

