Police arrest 3 soldiers for kidnapping, armed robbery, place them under thorough interrogation

- Three military officers and a civilian have been arrested by the police in Edo state for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery

- They were said to have been responsible for the kidnap of many in the state and currently under interrogation

- According to the police, their names were given as Corporal Balogun Taiwo, Private Evans Isibor, Jos Lancen, and Goodluck Igbenebor

Three military officers and a civilian have been arrested by operatives of the Edo state police command for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Nation reports that the soldiers were said to have been wanted by the police for many kidnapping incidents at Agenebode, Fugar and other areas of the state.

Their names were given as Corporal Collins Ameh 13NA/70/04960 of 3 Division, Jos, Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina, and Private Evans Isibor 15/NA/73/1529 of Owerri Artillery Brigade. The name of the civilian was Goodluck Igbenebor.

The same newspaper reports that luck ran against the soldiers when they were arrested at Ehor, at the headquarters of the Uhunmwode local government area of Edo state when they were Lagos-bound to sell a car.

It was also gathered that they were also involved in the kidnap of a classroom teacher, Catherine Izuagiee on Monday, September 9, and only released when ransom was paid.

The public relations officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the suspects were currently going through interrogation.

“Yes I can confirm to you that three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested by the state command for kidnapping and armed robbery. They are currently being quizzed by the head of SARS, SP Richard Balogun,” he said.

Pastor arrested over alleged kidnapping in Nasarawa

