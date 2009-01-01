Home | News | General | Check the colour very well, we didn't issue Kano "Chip Whip" plate number - FRSC

- The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has distanced itself from the production of the wrongly spelt Chip Whip plate number

- FRSC said that the painstaking process all the issuance of its document does not allow for such outrageous errors

- It urged the public to report individuals who are behind such illegal act as it will continue to ensure safety on the country's roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has come out with a robust statement that distances it from the “Chip Whip” plate number that was said it have been issued to the Kano state lawmaker, Honourable Ayuba Durum.

In a statement signed by FRSC’s public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, and made available to Legit.ng, it said it has nothing to do with the number plate that has been gathering reactions.

The safety organization said there are always a carefully done process in the issuance of any document that would allow such gross error as misspelling to take place.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility,” it said.

The organization went ahead to pick holes in the said plate, saying the characters and how it looks are not the same as the one issued by FRSC.

It said to ensure quality, which the Chip Whip plate number lacks, production are done at the Gwagwalada plant, adding that with all certainty, it never made such.

“In addition, a careful assessment of the said number plate will reveal that the characters of the dye are not the same with that of the FRSC production plants while the colour of the graphics (Nigeria Map) on the plate is Brown instead of Green that FRSC uses.

Furthermore, all blanking and screen printing for such plates are done at the Gwagwalada production plant to ensure quality, uniformity and standards in line with his quality procedures of the FRSC in all its produced number plates in contrast to this one. So, we can confirm with certainty that this number plate was neither produced nor issued by the FRSC,” it added.

The FRSC therefore urged all members of the public to report any case of such illegality, adding that it will continue to ensure safety on Nigerian roads.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Durum said that the circulate picture of a plate number which has the name “chip whip” is the handwork of mischievous elements.

He said it is an attempt to attack his personality and spoil the reputation of the people in the state and its leadership.

