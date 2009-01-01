Home | News | General | 10 feared dead as suspected yellow fever outbreak hits Bauchi

- There has been an outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi state

- Ten people are said to have been killed from the recent disease outbreak in the state

- The victims affected are said to have been residents of different communities in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state

An outbreak of Yellow fever in Bauchi state has led to the death of 10 people, Daily Trust reports.

The victims of the outbreak were people from different communities - Tipchi, Deru, Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada and Barawo - in Ningi local government area of the state.

It was also gathered that two health workers of the Tipchi Primary Healthcare Centre are currently down with the suspected disease.

Speaking on the outbreak, a staff of the healthcare centre affected by the outbreak said the disease has defiled all kinds of treatment against it.

The health worker while he is currently at home due to the ailment, a female colleague has been down with high fever for the past week.

Stating that the outbreak hit the local government area about four months ago, the health worker said there was no positive response from the LGA primary health care department despite several reports made to it.

He said: "We have received more than 20 people with suspected cases of yellow fever recently and majority of them come with the same symptoms including high fever, yellowish eyes and severe abdominal pain."

"Because of their conditions and the number of cases being recorded, we immediately referred them to the General Hospital facility, and after 1 or 2 days you hear that the patient is returned dead," he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that over 150 persons were reportedly killed in a yellow fever outbreak in Katsina state.

It was gathered that while the state government said casualty figure is 24 with 47 cases so far recorded family members of some of the victims, insisted that over a hundred had passed on as a result of the disease.

