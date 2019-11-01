Home | News | General | Makinde administration special, doing things effortlessly — Bishop Akinfenwa

As gov says free education has come to stay

The administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo State has been commended for taking special developmental strides effortlessly.

Lord Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Dr J.O. Akinfenwa, who gave the commendation during the 60th-anniversary thanksgiving of the All Saints Church, in Jericho, Ibadan, on Sunday, said that Governor Makinde’s tenure was bound to usher in unprecedented development in the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, also quoted the Governor, who was presented with an award at the Service, as declaring that free and qualitative education has come to stay in Oyo State.

Akinfenwa, in his homily, maintained that the church would continue to pray for Governor Makinde and Oyo State, adding: “We believe your tenure will usher in unprecedented development in Oyo State.

The clergy added: “I have been in Oyo State for the past 19 years and have witnessed the administrations of six governors but that of Governor Makinde is special.”

The Most Reverend Akinfenwa also urged Christian leaders to ensure that the Church of God pays close attention to issues in the contemporary society, noting that if Nigeria and Oyo state will make remarkable progress and be developed, the Church of God has a crucial role to play.

While addressing the congregation, Governor Makinde, not only restated his resolve to remain dedicated to the four pillars of his administration but also charged the residents of the State to hold him accountable to his promises, especially on the education sector.

Makinde congratulated the All Saints Church and appreciated its members for their support during the electioneering period.

“Two years ago, I was here on this same podium. I was not the governor then, not even the candidate of the party. I was just an aspirant but they allowed me to talk to the church and they also prayed for me. Today, here I am as the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

“When Most Reverend Akinfenwa was talking, he said we have been doing everything easily. No doubt. Since we came in, things we have been doing are the works of God and we give Him all the glory, honour and adoration.

“The award, for me, is a call to do more because we are just starting. I am not sure I really deserve it but I have accepted it so as not to cause any trouble.

“I want to charge the church to continue to pray for us because the challenges before us are enormous. We believe that with your prayers every day, we will surmount those challenges and deliver good governance to Oyo State.

“I see Oyo State as a country on its own. Of course, in landmass, we are larger than over 20 countries in Africa. We are about the size of the country, Belgium. Yes, we do have limitations within the federal arrangement but we will do anything on our own for the benefit of Oyo State.

“And one of the things you should hold me accountable for, which I also don’t have serious challenges on is the education sector. I stand before you and in front of God’s altar to say that in Oyo State, under my watch, there will continue to be free and qualitative education.

“This is our own way to alleviate poverty. When people are educated, I don’t need to give them grinding machines and some palliatives politicians normally give out. I will give them education and they will take their families, future families, out of poverty,” Makinde said.

