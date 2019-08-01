Home | News | General | Buhari committed to creating jobs for youths, women ― NDE

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nasarawa State says that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to creating mass employment for Nigerians, especially women and youths.

This, he said, would be achieved through various skills acquisition and other programmes initiated by the government towards empowering youths with relevant skills, to enable them to become self-reliant.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator of NDE, Alhaji Dauda Wase, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi.

Wase said that the president’s commitment to job creation had manifested through the various skills acquisition programmes initiated for the unemployed youth and women across the country, to improve their standard of living.

“In Nasarawa State, we have trained many unemployed youths and women in different skills and trades, to enable them to become self-reliant.

“On Oct. 31, we disbursed tools, equipment and cash, all totalling N1.2 million to 11 youths in the state to enable them contribute their quota towards the development of the country.

“Items disbursed were landscaping and plaster of Paris (POP) materials and the gesture was under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS), aimed at boosting job creation.

“So far, the Federal Government has disbursed over N60 million loans to the unemployed youth, who have been trained in different skills.

“On Nov. 1, we commenced the training of 50 young men and women on crop and livestock production in order to boost food supply in the state.

“Arrangements have also been completed to train 400 women in cosmetology, covering making of soaps and pomades, insecticides, perfumes, bleach and shampoo, among others.

“All these gestures are in consonance with the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to create mass employment for Nigerians, especially women and youths,” he said.

Wase called for collaboration of individuals, groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the government to tackle unemployment and poverty in the country.

