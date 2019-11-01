Home | News | General | Transfer: How Arsenal, Man City almost signed Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, could have been playing in the Premier league.Former Wolfsburg sporting director, Klaus Allofs, revealed Osimhen was close to moving to England, before he eventually joined the Bundesliga club from Ultimate Strikers Academy in January 2017. Allofs also said Osimhen was a target of Serie A giants Juventus, following his impressive performances at the FIFA U17 World Cup.“We’ve been following him for a while. Our scouts saw the U17 World Cup in 2015, where he scored a lot of goals. He was someone very calm for his age.“We tried to get him signed. It’s not easy to have young people, the competition is great, here also in Germany and everywhere else.“He was wanted by several European clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus and PSG,” Allofs told La Provence.Osimhen now plays for Lille in France.He has been involved in 10 goals (8 goals, 2 assists) from 15 appearances this season

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...