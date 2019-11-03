Home | News | General | Serie A:Balotelli Reacts Furiously as Racist Abuse Haunts Serie A Again

Mario Balotelli almost stormed off the pitch during Brescia’s Serie A clash with Verona on Sunday after he was subjected to racial abuse once more.



The former Italy international, who has been the target of attacks throughout his career, was again the recipient of vulgarity from the stands during the league encounter at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

The 29-year-old was persuaded from departing the field by team-mates and opponents alike after booting the ball into the crowd.

The referee subsequently brought play to a halt before following protocol, with a statement being read out via the public address system in an attempt to quell the issue.

Balotelli later netted a consolation for Brescia as they went down 2-1 to leave themselves stranded near the foot of the table, while Alessandro Matri recieved an injury-time red card.

