Gunmen Kill Radio Nigeria Employee, One Other In Makurdi

The Benue Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of Mr Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.

Suspected gunmen on Saturday night shot and killed two people in Makurdi, capital city of Benue State.

One of the murdered persons is an employee of Harvest FM Radio station in Makurdi, Peter Kumbur, an engineer.

Kumbur, until his demise, was head of the engineering services and ICT, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Harvest FM Makurdi.

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Lever Akpo, Kumbur was relaxing near his house located along School Lane, Low Level area of Makurdi when the gunmen shot him.

He added that the gunmen, after killing the engineer, also killed a neighbour who had rushed out to see what was going on.

“I sat close to Engr. Kumbur at a drinking joint and I saw him when he stood up to go home.

“When he moved towards his house, we heard gunshots. I believe the gunmen laid an ambush for him.

“They also killed a neighbour who had come out to see what was happening.

“Kumbur was shot at close range, which resulted to his death immediately.

“Late Kumbur was a very jovial, brilliant and so accommodating young man who loved everyone,” Akpo said.

Speaking to our Correspondent, a staff and colleague of late Kumbur, Mr. Terna Ijua, said he was devastated by the death .

Lamenting the death of the FRCN employee, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, charged the Police and other security agencies in the state to move speedily and apprehend the killers.

Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the killing of Mr. Kumbur as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

He urged members of the public to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the killers.

