Why I Tattooed My Face – DJ Sose Opens Up

The Nigerian, who is also an Hungarian citizen also maintained that disc jockeys have changed the game in Nigeria.

Popular disc jockey, Soseneyayi Amar-Aigbe, better known as DJ Sose, has always left many wondering why he tattooed his face.

The talented DJ, who was born and raised in Ibadan, revealed to Sunday Scoop that he had issues with standing out when he started his career, so he decided to tattoo his face. He stated, “My face tattoo is my trademark– a marketing strategy to make me stand out. In the beginning, when I started, I kept getting mixed up with another DJ who was also mixed race and looked like me. We had similar mixing styles too. I had to figure out a way to stand out from the crowd. This is my calling card. You can forget my name but you can never forget my face.”

“DJs have changed the game. We have made it more of a branding situation. We are now individuals and brands to be reckoned with. We are more business-like than before. I came back to the industry to make sure that is the situation,” he said.

On why he returned to Nigeria, Sose stated, “I came back trying to see if I could get recognised and what was going to happen and we are still here. I believe that says something.”

Asked how he manages sad moments, Sose added, “Things happen whether you are prepared for them or not. What matters is how you come back from those (sad) moments.”

