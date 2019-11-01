Home | News | General | Nigerian Troops Defuse Three Boko Haram Bombs

Troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison in conjunction with Explosive Ordnance Devices Team discovered and safely defused three large IEDs along Buni Gari-Kamuya Road, linking Borno and Yobe states.

Troops have defused three large Improvised Explosive Devices believed to have been planted on a road linking Borno and Yobe states by Boko Haram fighters.

A statement on Saturday by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said the operation was carried out by troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison in collaboration with the Explosive Ordnance Device Team.

The statement read, “Troops continue to discharge their constitutional mandate with a high level of professionalism and responsiveness across the theatre of operations. In their unrelenting effort to clear major routes of Boko Haram criminals’ Improvised Explosive Devices for safe commuting by citizens in the North-East, troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade Garrison in conjunction with Explosive Ordnance Devices Team discovered and safely defused three large IEDs along Buni Gari-Kamuya Road, linking Borno and Yobe states.

“The IEDs were believed to have been planted by retreating Boko Haram criminals.”

The statement added, “In a similar operation, troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with troops of the 22 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army Special Forces and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force supported by Air Task Force, Operation Lafiya Dole, encountered a pocket of Boko Haram criminals at Kerenoa, Marte LGA of Borno State. The visibly shocked insurgents fled their enclave on sighting the robust advancing troops, abandoning one General Purpose Machine Gun as they scamper in disarray.”

