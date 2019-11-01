Beautiful Nigerian Graduate Celebrates Her Poor Farmer Father In Style (Photos)
The message this lady is sending here is that a river that forgets its source shall dry up.
This young lady has been trending for positive reasons. She recently concluded her National Youth Service Corps programme which lasts for one year and decided to dedicate the feat to her father.
According to reports, the subsistence farmer struggled to put her through school with the proceeds of his agriculture business.
The young girl on passing out dashed off to his farm to show off her certificate. The smile on the face of her father is priceless and he used that opportunity to say some words of prayers for her.
