You Talk Like ‘An Idiot’ – Moreno Slams Emery After Arsenal’s 1-1 With Wolves

Former Venezuelan and Major League Soccer hero, Alejandro Moreno has attacked Arsenal boss Unai Emery, describing the Spaniard as “an idiot” for his comments after Saturday’s draw with Wolves.

The Gunners continued their poor run of form and were made to pay for not killing the game off at The Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opening goal was cancelled out by Raul Jimenez’s effort with 15 minutes left. Arsenal were put under pressure throughout the second half of the game, and the visitors had more than double the amount of shots that they did.

Arsenal have been disappointing recently, with their last league win coming at the start of last month. And Unai Emery is currently under fire for his inability to get the best out of his team, and in particular his treatment of Mesut Ozil.

After the game against Wolves, however, the former Sevilla and PSG boss surprisingly said he was happy with the performance, despite being outplayed.

But Moreno was perplexed by the manager’s comments and tore into the Gunners boss.

“What?,” Moreno said on ESPN.

“What are you talking about?” he asked, stunned, in response to Emery’s comments.

“You get out-shot at home, not just out-shot by a couple – double the amount of shots by Wolves.

“They dominated the game in the second half, Arsenal were hanging on at home.

“And you’re telling me this is exactly how we wanted to play the game? That tactically this is what we wanted to do?

“You lost points at home, you were hanging on, you were fortunate to escape with a point. And this is what you say?

“Sometimes coaches have to get out of their own way.

“They have to get out of the idea that they have all the ideas and everything they told the players, they executed.

“He looks like an idiot saying something like this.

“I think Unai Emery gives you enough to think ‘yeah, we’re moving forward, we’ve made the next step, and then just when you start believing that you’re making the right steps and making the right decisions, then they have something like this happen.”

