Could These Be The Worst Wedding Photos In The World?

These wedding photos reportedly taken in East Africa, Kenya have got people laughing and rolling on the floor.

Social media users have been dropping interesting comments on these wedding pictures.



Many have been trying to figure out how the picture poses were struck as many feel the photographer must have been high on weed or alcohol alongside the couple.

They adopted some acrobatic picture poses that many can’t just take their eyes away from.

