EPL: Manchester United to be sold on one condition

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, will sell the club on one condition, according to The Athletic.



The Glazer family will only sell the club if they receive a massive financial offer in the region of £4billion.

United supremos have been tipped to sell up with talk of a mega-money Saudi Arabia takeover from Mohammed bin Salman refusing to die down.

Manchester United chief Richard Arnold was pictured in the Middle East last week, posing with officials who even gave him his own Saudi jersey.

The newspaper reports they would only sell for a huge amount, potentially exceeding £4billion.

That would make any takeover the highest in Premier League history, dwarfing the £790million the Glazers paid to take control of the club in 2005.

Fenway Sports Group paid £280m to acquire Liverpool in 2010 and, two years before that, Sheik Mansour completed a £210m takeover of Manchester City.

Roman Abramovich paid £140m to take control of Chelsea in 2003, with the Russian then changing the landscape of English football.

