Martial, Rashford on fire as Man United destroy Partizan Belgrade in Europa League

Man United have sealed a place in the knockout round of the Europa League after securing a 3-0 emphatic win over Partizan Belgrade in a Group L clash played on Thursday night, November 7.

United were looking to return to winning ways after stumbling to a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in a league match on Saturday, November 2.

Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring United's second goal. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Youngster Mason Greenwood got the Red Devils off a flying start, breaking the deadlock at Old Trafford in the 21st minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford.

Anthony Martial doubled the advantage 12 minutes later, squeezing the ball under the keeper from inside the box to ensure the hosts head into the break in full control.

The restart of the second half saw the Red Devils continue from where they left, with Rashford getting his name on the score-sheet with a lovely finish in the 49th minute after being set up by Ashley Young.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would later ring changes, with James Garner coming on for Fred as Rashford, who could have scored three made way for Andreas Pereira.

Martial should have buried the game in the 80th minute after being set up by Greenwood, but Ostojic came to the visitors' rescue, poking the ball away from danger.

However, the home side still held on to claim a 3-0 comfortable before their faithfuls.

The result means United are now through to the competition's round of 32 with two matches to play.

