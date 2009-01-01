Home | News | General | This is painful, Governor Fayemi says after court sacked APC senator

- Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state describes the court verdict that sacked APC senator, Dayo Adeyeye, from the National Assembly as painful

- Fayemi, however, insists that the ruling is not the end of the political career of Adeyeye, who he says will bounce back

- The Ekiti state governor extols Adeyeye as a politician with huge democratic credentials

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has expressed shock over the Court of Appeal ruling that sacked the APC senator representing Ekiti south, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, from the National Assembly

The Nation reports that in a statement issued on Thursday, 7 November, the governor said the ruling was unexpected and painful knowing that the decision of the court remained final on the matter.

Fayemi, however, stated that the ruling was not the end of the political career of Adeyeye, who he said would bounce back.

He described Senator Adeyeye as a politician with huge democratic credentials, adding that the ruling was just a temporary setback.

The governor congratulated PDP senator, Abiodun Olujimi, for the victory and also urged her to make the interest of Ekiti state paramount in her agenda at the Senate.

Meanwhile, Senator Abiodun Olujimi has finally made an official statement hours after the Court of Appeal declared her the authentic winner of the National Assembly election in the state.

Legit.ng reported that Olujimi, who was the Senate minority leader during the eight National Assembly, said on Thursday, November 7, that her victory at the appeal court over the Senate spokesperson, Prince Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a product of God’s grace.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Olujimi, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said it was God and courage of the judiciary that returned her as representative of Ekiti south senatorial district.

