Imo West: Okorocha reacts as Appeal Court reaffirms his victory

Senator Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday said that he has forgiven those who blackmailed his electoral victory following his victory at the Appellate Court.

Okorocha said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media after a Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, affirmed his election as the senator, representing Imo West.

Edujandon.com reports that the lead Judge, R.A Ada on Thursday, who read the judgment, pointed out that the appeals filed by Senator Ostia Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) against Okorocha lacked merit.

The former governor hailed the Nigerian judiciary even as he described the institution as a blessing to the country’s democracy.

Okorocha further called on the candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Senator Osita Izunaso and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party to join him to deliver the dividends of democracy to Imo West constituents.

The statement partly read, “The former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has said that his victory at the Appeal Court is for his two brothers, Hon Jones Onyeriri and Senator Osita Izunaso, candidates of PDP and APGA respectively, in the Imo West Senatorial District election, who had challenged his victory up to the Appeal Court.

“Senator Okorocha also said that his Appeal Court victory is equally for the good people of Imo West Senatorial District and indeed, Imo people in general, who he said, have remained supportive irrespective of their political affiliations, adding that the Appeal Court judgement has also added fibre to the nation’s democracy, because like the tribunal, the Appeal Court was able to detach blackmail from the home truth.

“Barely one month after the National Assembly Election Tribunal had authenticated the election victory of the distinguished senator, the Appeal Court on Thursday, November 7, 2019 (today) also upheld the judgement of the tribunal in favour of the former governor.

“Okorocha described the judiciary as a blessing to the nation’s democracy and said that he would remain thankful to the judiciary for playing a leading role in deepening the nation’s democracy and its ethos.

“The former governor once again assured that he would continue to use God-given positions to serve God and humanity.

“He eulogized his two brothers, Senator Izunaso and Hon. Onyeriri for their maturity and for being good sons of Orlu zone and appealed to them to share the joy of the moment with him, for the good of Orlu zone people in particular and Imo people in general.

“He once again assured that he would not let them down for any reason.”

