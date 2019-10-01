Home | News | General | Edo govt. sets up special team to tackle cultism
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Gov Godwin Obaseki

Edo government in collaboration with security agencies is setting up a special team to review and tackle incidences of cultism in the state.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo disclosed this after the monthly state Security Meeting held at government house, Benin on Thursday.

Obaseki said the special team would ensure that the law passed on cultism in the state was activated while culprits were prosecuted.

“Our goal is to make sure that cases of cultism are properly dealt with and we will ensure that we have conviction particularly in our schools of higher learning.”

The governor also disclosed that the review of security incidents in the state for the month of October showed that kidnapping was on the increase.

He said the cases of kidnapping were reviewed with a view to improving local and state governments’ strategies to combat the crime.

Also, Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr DanMallam Mohammed, said security agencies were working to ensure the release of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme who was kidnapped recently in the state.

He urged members of the public to remain calm as the police is putting more efforts to ensure that citizens of the state go about their normal duties peacefully.

Vanguard

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
