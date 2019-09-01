Home | News | General | Police arrest two men for alleged murder in Niger
Brazil’s ex-president, other convicts could leave prison after top court ruling
Thugs storm Kogi ahead of governorship election, PDP alleges

Police arrest two men for alleged murder in Niger



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly performing an abortion that led to the death of one Hannatu Usman, 23 of Gauraka Village in Tafa local government area of the state.

Soldiers, Police, Osun

Soldiers, Police, Osun

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in Minna on Friday.

Usman said one Favor Usman of Gauraka Village reported the case at Tafa Police Division on Wednesday.

Usman said the complainant reported that her sister, the deceased, was impregnated by a suspect (name withheld), who gave her N4,000 to abort the pregnancy at a chemist in Gauraka.

He said the incident resulted to complications and she was rushed to Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

The commissioner said the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital, adding that the police succeeded in arresting the suspect and the owner of the chemist.

The police commissioner said the two suspects would be charged to court after investigation (NAN)

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 223