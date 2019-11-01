Home | News | General | Ministry/NFF working to meet FIFA’s conditions to host U-20 World Cup–Minister’s aide

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) are in close contact with world football governing body, FIFA over Nigeria’s bid to host the U-20 Women World Cup.

Kola Daniels, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare disclosed in a statement in Lagos.

He said that the minister, after on an inspection tour with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, said that Nigeria’s hosting the U-20 World Cup was sacrosanct.

“We have been in constant touch with the FIFA team; they were here sometimes in August and we hope they will return soon.

“We are looking at a single city hosting, likely going to be Lagos. But let me also say this, NFF and the Ministry have been reviewing some of the requirements that FIFA needs.

“For us we need to have in place, eleven practice pitches, two major stadia and of course, a few other requirements, like medical facilities, security,network and all of that.

“We are reviewing it, we are looking at it, within the space of time that we have. At some points we will be able to communicate with FIFA.

“We are going to be very realistic. We have between now and January to meet up with everything they require.

“We will look at it within the limit of time and our resources, and then we can both reach a joint decision with FIFA to say, will Nigeria be ready at that point in time.

“It goes beyond being given the rights. We must also have the facilities up and running.

The Ministry and NFF are working round the clock to meet FIFA’s conditions for hosting the tournament following the feedback that the football governing body had provided from previous engagements.“

