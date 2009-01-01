We received court order for Sowore’s release, but nobody came to get him — DSS

It, however, said that “no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.”

This was stated in a Press release signed by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

The statement reads in part: “The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.



“This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders.

“It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”

NE recalls that presidential candidate and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3 and later flown to Abuja where he is being detained.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com