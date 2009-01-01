We received court order for Sowore’s release, but nobody came to get him — DSS
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Department of State Services says it has “received the court order” asking it to release the convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
It, however, said that “no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.”
This was stated in a Press release signed by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya.
The statement reads in part: “The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.
“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.
“This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.
“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its order.
“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders.
“It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”
NE recalls that presidential candidate and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3 and later flown to Abuja where he is being detained.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles