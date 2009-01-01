Home | News | General | Corruption: 44 assets worth N14.7bn seized by ICPC in Abuja

- ICPC has revealed that it seized 44 assets valued at N14.7 billion

- The assets were seized following denial of ownership by the supposed owners, the agency says

- According to the agency, the seized items comprise two mansions, 27 pieces of land, one factory building and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts

In efforts to reduce corruption to the barest minimum in the country, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday, November 8, said it had seized 44 assets valued at N14.7 billion.

This was disclosed in a statement in Abuja by Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the anti-graft agency.

According to her, the seized assets which are located in the Federal Capital Teritory, comprised two mansions, 27 pieces of land, one factory building and 15 buildings at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts, The News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to the spokesperson, the assets were linked to 32 corporate entities in the country.

she said they seized the assets following denial of ownership by the supposed owners.

She added the the seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that the federal government had commenced the process of blocking bank accounts of 200 allegedly corrupt public officers.

The move was initiated following the completion of an investigation of over 200 cases by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) involving about N40 billion.

Chairman of CCB, Professor Mohammed Isah, disclosed this on Thursday, November 7 in Abuja at a town hall meeting on anti-corruption.

