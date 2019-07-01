Home | News | General | IGP orders posting,redeployment of 13 AIGs

IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Joseph Erunke

THE Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of 13 Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs to zones and formation.

The development, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, followed the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

The statement read in full:” Following the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today 8th November, 2019 ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones and Formations as follows:

“AIG Dan Bature,FDC – AIG DFA FHQ

AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF

AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja

AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU

AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU

AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT

AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos

AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime

AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar

AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing

AIG Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano

AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc – AIG DOPS FHQ

AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works

“The Inspector-General of Police charges the AIGs to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. The IGP further directs the Officers to ensure adequate supervision of their respective department/formation to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.

“The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers are with immediate effect.”

