PDP reacts over minority leadership crisis, insists suspension of members stands

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the minority leadership crisis that has rocked the PDP caucus at the House of Representatives.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, clarified its position on the PDP Caucus crisis as follows:

1. That the suspension placed on some PDP Members who connived with others to supplant the Party decision with regards to Party positions in the House is subsisting and has not been lifted.

2. That the suspended members of the Party cannot, therefore, conduct any business of the Party at whatever level until disciplinary measures have been concluded.



3. That the National Working Committee (NWC) in its wisdom, knowing that nature abhors a vacuum and consistent with its position on the matter which has not changed, directed that the affairs of the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives be organized and managed by: Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Yakubu Barde, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and Hon. Muraina Ajibola.

4. That the members mentioned in paragraph 3 above have the express mandate and authority of the PDP to lead its Caucus at the House of Representatives.

5. That the PDP under our leadership will not reward disloyalty and will not allow anyone other than the party to impose their choices on us with the sole aim of annihilating or stifling the voice of the opposition.

6. All PDP NASS Members and Organs are to note this and accord the irreversible party choices the necessary support to execute the party’s mandate in distinction as they have been doing so far.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com