Arsenal star rules himself out of clash with Leicester, may not play again for Gunners

- Granit Xhaka has ruled himself out of Arsenal's EPL clash against Leicester City

- The 27-year-old footballer may also not play for Arsenal again according to Emery

- Gunners' chiefs are now planning to sell him when the transfer window opens

Swiss professional football star Granit Xhaka has ruled himself out of Arsenal's important Premier League game against Leicester City and he may not play for the Gunners again.

His decision comes after manager Unai Emery decided to take the captain armband away from him following his confrontation with Arsenal fans.

The incident that led to the problem for Granit Xhaka happened when he was substituted against Crystal Palace and was booed on his way out of the pitch.

Granit Xhaka was then livid with how the fans booed him and he confronted them with some vituperation before leaving the pitch.

He was asked to tender an apology to the fans afterwards which he refused and has not played for the Gunners since then.

Arsenal will be facing Leicester City on Saturday, November 9, in what will be a big game for the Gunners and Granit Xhaka will be missing.

“He said to me he is not yet available and I don’t know if he’s going to play again.

“The club knows the player’s decision and they know my ideas about this situation,'' Unai Emery explained according to UK Sun.

A defeat for Arsenal against Leicester City could cause serious problem for Unai Emery's job at the Emirates stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal chiefs are now said to be considering selling Granit Xhaka when the January 2019 transfer window opens.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported Arsenal manager Unai Emery explained that Granit Xhaka is not ready to apologize to the Gunners' fans because he is currently 'devastated inside'.

On Sunday, October 27, Granit Xhaka appeared to have verbally attacked Arsenal fans while being substituted in the Premier League tie against Crystal Palace.

