Former Arsenal manager Wenger shows off six-pack amid Bayern Munich's interests

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger showed off his six-pack while holidaying on the beach in Dubai.

The Frenchman, who recently turned 70 has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich's top job since the departure of Nico Kovac earlier this month.

According to SunSport, the tactician was sighted in a more relaxed mood, wearing dark blue swimming trunk as he posed for pictures with some of his fans.

Jose Mourinho is also among the shortlisted managers for the vacant position at the Allianz Arena, but beIN SPORTS are confident the coach would turn the offer down.

The publication further revealed that Wenger confirmed he will meet with Bayern's chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge next week.

He said: "I could not answer at that moment and out of politeness I called him back. He was driving to the Olympiakos game.

"We talked for four to five minutes maximum and he told me that they've signed [Hans-Dieter] Flik to be the coach.

"He will manage the next two games, because they play Borussia Dortmund [on Saturday].

"He asked me if I'd be interested because they are looking for a coach, I told him I didn't have any thoughts about it. It needs some time to think about.

"We decided together we will talk next week, because I'm in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story."

Wenger, who won three Premier League titles with Arsenal has been out of job since he parted ways with the north London club.

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has blamed excessive weight gain for Eden hazard's struggling form at Real Madrid.

The Belgian forward joined Los Blancos in a deal around £88 million this summer but has failed to make impact for his new club - scoring one goal and one assist in ten appearances in all competitions.

He was tipped as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who forced his way out to Juventus, but since arriving the 28-year-old has failed to replicate his impressive form at Chelsea.

