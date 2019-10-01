Home | News | General | No surety has come forward to take Sowore from custody -DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), said on Saturday that no person has turned up to take delivery of the Co-covener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore since a court order was received for his release.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the clarification was necessary for reasons of accountability, adding that the service had received the court order for his release.

According to him, the court has been properly briefed on the development and steps are being taken to ensure compliance with the order.

He said the service was not a lawless organisation and would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders.

Afunanya pledged the commitment of the service to do the needful upon completion of the appropriate processes for Sowore’s release.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 for allegedly leading a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest in the country. (NAN)

Vanguard

