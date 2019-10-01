Home | News | General | No surety has come forward to take Sowore from custody -DSS
Fire outbreak in Balogun Market again
Appeal Court upholds Sanwo-Olu’s election

No surety has come forward to take Sowore from custody -DSS



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Department of State Services (DSS), said on Saturday that no person has turned up to take delivery of the Co-covener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore since a court order was received for his release.

alt

alt

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the clarification was necessary for reasons of accountability, adding that the service had received the court order for his release.

According to him, the court has been properly briefed on the development and steps are being taken to ensure compliance with the order.

He said the service was not a lawless organisation and would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders.

Afunanya pledged the commitment of the service to do the needful upon completion of the appropriate processes for Sowore’s release.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 for allegedly leading a group known as RevolutionNow on a protest in the country. (NAN)

Vanguard

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173