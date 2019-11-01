JUST IN: Appeal Court rules in favour of Akpabio, nullifies Senator Ekpenyong’s election
The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ruled in favour of Sen. Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, nullifying the election of Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who was declared winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.
The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Dr. Ekpenyong and conduct fresh election in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District within 90 days.
Recall that Akpabio, not satisfied with the judgment earlier ruled against him by the Justice Akanbi-led Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Calabar.
