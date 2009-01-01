Home | News | General | Ize-Iyamu reportedly planning to dump PDP for APC

The dream of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to become the governor Edo state might still come true as he has reportedly concluded plans to dump the opposition PDP for the APC.

Recall that the Ize-Iyamu was a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2016 governorship election.

Before joining the PDP, the former secretary to the Edo state government during the administration of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion left the ACN in 2015 when it dawned on him that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would not support his ambition.

However, the Nation is reporting that Ize-Iyamu has finalised arrangement with the same Oshiomhole, who is now the national chairman of the APC to return back to his former party.

The newspaper also reports that Ize-Iyamu said he joined the APC to secure the party’s governorship ticket in order to unseat Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that Ize-Iyamu, claimed that the PDP will return to power in 2019 general elections because the APC haD failed to fulfill all it promised before the 2015 general elections.

Ize-Iyamu told the party supporters in the state to come under a PDP government after the February 2019 general elections.

He also said that for the PDP to secure victory in 2019, its members must reconcile and forgive one another, reorganize and rededicate themselves to the values of the party.

