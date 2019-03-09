Home | News | General | Just in: Victory for APC as appeal court confirms Dapo Abiodun as duly-elected Ogun governor

The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun state in a ruling delivered on Monday, November 11.

Vanguard reports that the appeal court, sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, held that the petition of the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Abdulkabir Akinlade, lacked merit.

The court consequently struck out the petition and declared Abiodun the rightful winner of the Saturday, March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ogun state.

The lead judgment was delivered by Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma who said the 10 grounds filed by APM candidate to challenge Abiodun's victory had no merit.

“The respective objections raised by the two respondents are overruled and the emotions have no remit, answers to them are sustained and the two motions are dismissed,” he said.

The APM candidate, Akinlade, suffered his second defeat to Abiodun after the loss at the polls on Saturday, September 14, when the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, struck out the petition he filed to challenge the governor's victory.

The tribunal dismissed Akinlade's application which sought to disqualify Abiodun on grounds of submitting false academic qualification.

Meanwhile, there was confusion when the same appeal court heard the petition against Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde.

Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal faulted the election of Governor Makinde.

The court ruled in favour of the appellant Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on all counts but stopped short of declaring Adelabu winner.

But the court refused to upturn the ruling of the election petitions tribunal that upheld Makinde's victory.

