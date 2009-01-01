Home | News | General | Tam David-West: 12 most memorable things to know about Buhari's friend

- Former minister of petroleum resources, Prof. Tam David-West is dead

- The professor of virology died on Monday, November 11, at UCH, Ibadan

- Some of the notable things about the late ally of President Buhari have been highlighted

Following the death of President Muhammadu Buhari's long-standing ally and former petroleum minister, Prof Tam David-West, on Monday, November 11, at age 83, Nigerians have continued to send their tributes to the family of the late university don.

Legit.ng reports that David-West's love for President Buhari was pronounced in 2015, during the build-up to the general elections when he publicly declared his support for the then General Buhari and urged Nigerians to vote against his kinsman, Goodluck Jonathan, who was the then president of Nigeria.

Notable Nigerians including the president have described David-West as a honest and straightforward human being who hated corruption and all corrupt practices.

In its analysis of most memorable things about Prof David-West, Daily Trust highlighted 12 key things that people must know about the deceased.

Here are the 12 things to know about David-West:

1. Professor Tam David-West was as minister under two military heads of state. He was a minister of petroleum resources (1984-1985) under General Muhammadu Buhari, and that of petroleum resources initially, and later mines, power and steel under General Ibrahim Babangida in 1986.

2. He was a consultant virologist, who lived in an apartment in the premises of the University of Ibadan, in Oyo state since 1955 until his death.

3. He was an Ijaw Kalabari from Rivers state.

4. His full name was Prof. Tamunoemi David-West, while his father’s name was Sokari David-West.

5. He did his first undergraduate studies at the University College, Ibadan, (now University of Ibadan) in 1956, where he got full federal scholarship to study medicine abroad.

6. He attended three different universities in the United States of America, namely: Michigan State University, Yale University and later to McGill University – all on full scholarship.

7. His maternal grandfather, nicknamed scorpion, influenced Prof. David-West childhood and growing up years.

He was always stubborn for what was right. He was very upright and didn’t take nonsense. He would always tell us that a good name is better than gold.

8. Buhari is a clean man. I can take any oath that Buhari is very clean and I won’t die. I cannot do that on Babangida. I cannot vouch for him not because he put me in jail but because that is the fact. Buhari has some good qualities, some positive characteristics that Babangida doesn’t have.

9. He was jailed in Kirikiri prison for six days and later in Barma prison for nine months, over alleged corruption charges filed by the then General Ibrahim Babangida-led military government against him. But he was however discharged and acquitted by the Supreme Court headed then by Justice Coker.

10. As a Petroleum minister, he was always at his office seven times a week.

11. When asked about his experience as petroleum minister while in government, Prof. David-West recalled that he rejected house gifts from oil companies, despite being a two-time minister in the federal government.

12. Until his death, Prof. Tam David-West believes in restructuring of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Niger Delta and Muhammadu Buhari mourned the death of as Tam David-West.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Lagos Fire: This outbreak has now become a yearly 'sacrifice' - traders lament| - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...