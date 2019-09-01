Home | News | General | Operation Safe Haven to rehabilitate, empower 500 repentant ‘Sara Suka’ boys

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), an outfit in charge of security in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, says it will rehabilitate and empower 500 repentant hoodlums and ‘Sara Suka’ boys.

A statement by Maj. Ibrahim Shittu, OPSH Spokesperson, said the programme was aimed at providing them with necessary health care, skills and empowerment in order to properly reintegrate them into their communities.

Shittu said that the OPSH in its joint operational area had been using non-kinetic means such as football tournaments, symposium and other social programmes.

“During these programmes, about 500 hoodlums and Sara Suka denounced their membership with a view to contributing positively to the development of their respective communities.

“It is in view of this that the Operation Safe Haven in collaboration with the Plateau Government organised the Rehabilitation and Empowerment Programme to engage the repentant hoodlums and Sara Suka positively. .

“The programme has since started at Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre Shere Hills (Mountain School) Jos, Plateau State on Nov. 10.

“It started with initial 60 repentant hoodlums and Sara Suka boys as a pilot scheme in conjunction with other agencies,” the spokesman said.

He added that rehabilitation and employment were scheduled for Nov. 13, 2019.

Vanguard

