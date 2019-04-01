Home | News | General | Police detain Sharia Court judge for conducting former PAN chairman’s daughter’s wedding
Police detain Sharia Court judge for conducting former PAN chairman’s daughter’s wedding



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 56 minutes ago
Sharia law
Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has detained a Sharia Court judge, Nasir Murtala, for allegedly conducting the wedding of the daughter of the former chairman of Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria (PAN) Limited, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Also detained were the former chairman of PAN as well as one his sons, Shehu Dauda.

It was gathered that operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police Force in Kaduna detained the trio based on a complaint by one Abubakar Musa, the former husband of the daughter of PAN chairman.

While the former PAN chairman, Sani Dauda, was arrested for giving out her daughter, Nasiba Dauda, in marriage after a failed one (marriage), the judge’s offence was conducting a new marriage between Nasiba Dauda and one Abdullahi Kaluma.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo told Vanguard he was not aware of the arrest and detention but promised to get back to our reporter after finding out from the SARS officer.

But the lawyer to the former PAN chairman, Sani Katu, confirmed the arrest and detention.

Details shortly…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
