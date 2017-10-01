Home | News | General | University of Ibadan produces 7,430 graduates, 241 First Class Honours ― VC

The University of Ibadan has graduated 7,340 students of 2017/2018 academic sessions out of which 241 obtained first-class honours with Faculty of Science having the highest number of graduates in that category.

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, disclosed this in Ibadan on Tuesday at the 71st Foundation Day and Convocation ceremonies of the institution.

He said the Faculty of Science had the highest number of first-class put at 46, followed by the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry with 38 and Faculty of Technology, 27.

The vice-chancellor specially recognised one Mary Ehbomielen of the Department of Computer Science who had perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 7.0.

Olayinka, who called on the grandaunts to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves, said more was being done in the area of security, staff development, welfare, training, research and innovations.

He stated that in its World University Ranking 2020, the University of Ibadan ranked in 501-600 categories by the Times Higher Education, adding that the development was an improvement on the university’s previous ranking.

Olayinka said the feat was achieved through the determination and hard work by various faculties, staff and the support of the Senate and Governing Council of the institution.

He further said the University’s Senate, in its regular meeting on Aug. 30, considered and approved the proposal to lift the suspension of the University of Ibadan Students’ Union.

“To avert the recurrence of vicious confrontations by the students and to engender a purposeful Students’ Union, the Senate set up an Ad Hoc committee to develop a University-wide leadership training programme.

“This is similar to the one running in the Faculty of Social Science by Prof. Kassy Garba, former, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science,“ he said.

Dr Olumide Adedeji, a Chartered Accountant and commencement lecturer at the event, called on the graduates to always think ahead so as to fulfill the vision of the University aimed at solving societal problems.

Adedeji, a Consultant with two foreign financial services, Deloitte and Standard Chartered Bank, spoke on the topic ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’.

He urged grandaunts to go all out to achieve their dreams by upgrading their skills.

“Research the skills for your dream job and start to lay the foundation now. Use your NYSC period to prepare to get a good job or create one.

“Nothing can stop a man with the right mental attitude,” he said.

In her valedictory speech, Mary Sunday, a first-class honours graduate of the Music Department commended parents and the University for their supports in seeing them through their educational pursuits successfully.

She, however, enjoined the class of 2018 to strive for excellence as they began another journey in life.

“There is something we all longed for, a dream we reached for, that dream must perpetually be insight as we strive for excellence,” she said.

Also Mary Ehbomeilen, who obtained a perfect CGPA, advised her colleagues to always channel their energy in the right direction.

“Your present situation is a result of past action, if you want a fulfilling future, you should ensure that your present action will lead you to that which you crave for” she said.

