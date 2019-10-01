Home | News | General | FCT Minister supports Yahaya Bello’s re-election

…says he will change the fortunes of Kogi

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has expressed optimism that the re-election of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and his running mate, Edward Onojo would bring about unprecedented sociopolitical and economic development in the state.

Aliyu stated this when she paid homage to His Royal Highness, the Ohimege Igu Agabaido, Alhaji Abdulrazak Koto, on Tuesday in Koton Karfe Local Government, Kogi.

The Minister said the aim of the visit was to seek royal blessings and solicited support of the monarch and his subjects towards the re-election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer in the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

She noted that voting for continuity in Kogi would attract more Federal projects, appointments and guarantee good governance that would ensure more dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

Aliyu, therefore, reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to the upliftment of the downtrodden in the society.

The Minister pledged to ensure that good tidings come to the people of Koton Karfe and Kogi indigenes wherever they find themselves in the country.

” Your Highness, I am here together with my well-wishers from the FCT to receive your royal blessings because it is your blessings that is keeping me moving.

” We are waiting for a very important decision to be taken for the continuation of APC government in Kogi which will continue to connect us more to the Federal Government.

” We are here to solicit for your support and that of your subjects towards the reelection of Gov. Yahaya Bello and his running mate in the Nov. 16 governorship polls.

” I am not here to promise gold and silver but to assure you good governance with a view to uplift the downtrodden in the society. Gov. Bello second coming will be more better for the people of Kogi.”

Responding, the monarch, who assured neutrality, advised the Minister to enjoined APC supporters to shun all forms of violence before, during and after the governorship election.

” Election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair. We want a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

” As you go out to campaign talk to your supporters to eschewed violence, ” he said.

The monarch used the occasion to thanked President Buhari for appointing an indigene of Koton Karfe as member of his cabinet, saying ” your ministerial appointment gladdens our hearts.

” We are very proud of you because you have started impacting on the lives of our people and I want you to remain focus.

” We are 100 per cent behind you and as you go to the field to campaign our ancestors will guide, protect and lead you.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister was received by thousands of APC supporters and indigenes of Koton Karfe on arrival at the palace.

Vanguard Nigeria News

