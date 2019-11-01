Home | News | General | Drama as APC suspends National Chairman, Adam Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has suspended its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The State chairman, Anselm Ojezua, who made this known in a statement on a Tuesday night said

Oshiomhole‘s suspsension followed the vote of no confidence passed on him by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Recall that of the Deputy State Chairman of the APC in Edo State, Kenneth Asekomhe was earlier on Tuesday quoted as saying, “After the meeting of the State Executive Committee, in pursuant of Article 17, Section 5 of APC constitution of 2014, as amended, we the undersigned members passed a vote of no confidence on the State Secretary of the party, Mr Lawrence Okah. He is hereby removed from office.

“The committee also passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman of APC, Mr Anselm Ojezua.

”The APC chairmen in the 18 LGAs of the state also reaffirmed their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki on account of his developmental strides.

”The chairmen passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

The statement reads, “Consequent on the development, the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC. We have passed a vote of no confidence on him and he stands suspended from the party.”

“We don’t want what happened in Zamfara State or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State,” the Nation reports.

