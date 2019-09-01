Home | News | General | Police hunt for cops’ killers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Wednesday it has sent reinforcement to track the killers of the three policemen at a checkpoint in Aboro village, Sanga Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the personnel were mandated to comb the area and ensure that the culprits were apprehended and brought to face justice.

The three policemen were killed at about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on their patrol vehicle.

He said: “The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Insp. Bobai Bature, Insp. Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.”

Abubakar said the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and commiserated with the families of the slain policemen.

He urged the general public to assist the police with relevant information to apprehend the killers and other criminals across the state.

“The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act,” the command’s spokesman added. (NAN)

