Nigeria railway modernisation project: LASG shuts Yaba/Jibowu road to motorists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to close down Yaba and Jibowu/Ogunmorin axis on the 16th and 23rd of November, 2019, respectively.

The closure is to pave way for the ongoing work on the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project: Lagos-Ibadan section with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

According to state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Federic Oladeinde, who stated this Wednesday, the axis would be closed from 8:pm to 6:am till the next day for the level cross construction of the rail tracks.

Oladeinde said: “On the 16th of November the Jibowu axis will be closed down, while the Yaba axis of the rail will be shut down on the 23rd of November.

“The routes will be closed at night to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“The routes will also be used interchangeably as alternative routes for motorists to get to their various destinations so that when one axis is under construction, the other axis will be opened for motorists.”

The state government, therefore, appealed to road users to bear with the government as it embarks on steps to create proper road infrastructure that would ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state.

