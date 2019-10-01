Home | News | General | 13 die, 10 injured in Ogun auto crash
13 die, 10 injured in Ogun auto crash



James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

At least 13 persons were reportedly killed and 10 others injured in multiple accidents around Saapade near Ogere on Lagos – Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr. Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, the accidents occurred around Saapade where a diversion was created by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation works on the corridor.

He said the accident was caused by a speeding truck heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway but suddenly suffered a flat tyre.

He said: “The truck in the process had a head-on collision with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards the Ibadan axis of the expressway.

“The vehicles involved were Yellow Mazda bus marked KTU 93 XW, a White Toyota bus with registration number KEY 847 XA and a Man diesel truck marked KAB 97 XA.”

Vanguard

