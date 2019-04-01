Home | News | General | Non-conveyance of NEC: Oshiomhole unfair to Buhari — APC Governors

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the non-conveyance of the Party’s NEC meeting by its Chairman Adam’s Oshiomhole was unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) noted with displeasure that it has been over 14 months since the last NEC was held in August 2019.

Mr Salihu Lukman, the Director-General of the Forum while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said that a National Executive Council meeting of the party had become necessary to address some of the brewing crisis in the party.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had appealed to the party’s leadership to institutionalise the party’s by following rules of the party.

According to him, Oshiomhole should be fair to President Muhammadu Buhari because the president has promised not to interfere with the affairs of the party and has demonstrated confidence on the party’s leadership ability to manage the party’s affairs.

He said that it was also a breach of the party’s constitutional that the NEC had not been held in over one year when the party’s constitution provides that it be held every quarter.

The director-general recalled that Oshiomhole had on May 10, 2018, made declaration speech that he would ensure that all organs of the party regularly meet to promote internal democracy as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

“For instance, article 25 of APC constitution provides that National Convention shall be held once in two years, NEC meeting holds every quarter and National Working Committee (NWC) meeting once every month,” he said.

Lukman, who said that the party held its last NEC meeting in August 2018, said that all party’s leaders needed to insist that NEC meeting should be convened.

The party officials had also made a similar demand on Wednesday in a statement.

Vanguard

