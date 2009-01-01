Home | News | General | Kogi election: Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello for not paying salaries - Aisha Buhari begs Kogi people

- The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, campaigns for Governor Yahaya Bello at a rally in Kogi state ahead of the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in the state

- Aisha explains that the verification exercise organised for civil servants in the state was the reason why the state governor was unable to pay salaries for some time

- The wife of the president says residents of Kogi state will not be disappointed if they vote for the incumbent governor

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, November 14, pleaded with Kogi residents to forgive and forget any wrong Governor Yahaya Bello may have committed during his first term in office.

Channels TV reports that the wife of the president made the plea a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in the state ahead of the scheduled Saturday, November 16, governorship election in the state.

Secondus condemns Nembe killing, assault on Natasha Akpoti in Kogi

Aisha told the residents of the state that the verification exercise organised for civil servants in the state was the reason why the state governor was unable to pay salaries for some time.

She said kogi residents will not be disappointed if they vote for the incumbent governor following the president’s intervention regarding the payment of salaries in the state.

“My husband used to emphasise on salaries, it took a while for the Kogi salary payment to get settled after a long time of verification,” she said.

“But this time vote for him for continuity of payment of salary on time”

The First Lady also made the Governor Bellow promise that he will henceforth pay salaries of civil servants regularly and early.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday, November 14, said the APC will finally bury the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi governorship election scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 16.

Aisha Buhari holds prayer session in Aso Rock

El-Rufai who serves as the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Kogi governorship election made the statement in Lokoja at a rally of the APC, Daily Trust reports.

He said the party is confident that its candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello, would emerge victorious in the Kogi election.

