IGP appoints new Police Commissioners for Lagos, Kano, others [Full List]
- 7 hours 21 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has approved the redeployment of new Police Commissioners for Cross Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Bauchi, Edo and Kano States.
This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Thursday.
It read: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows:
Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan
Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson
Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal
Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu
Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta
Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku
Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun
“The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting.
“He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility.
“In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles