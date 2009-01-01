Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court of Appeal clears David Lyon, APC for Bayelsa guber

- The Court of Appeal has intervened in the matter of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the Bayelsa governorship

- The court on Friday, November 15, cleared David Lyon as the candidate of the APC for the gubernatorial election in the state

- The court, after setting aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, ordered INEC to regard Lyon as being eligible

Chief David Lyon has been cleared as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Bayelsa governorship election by the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday, November 15.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Lyon for the November 16 election.

This came after court nullified the verdict of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa delivered by Justice Jane Inyang on Thursday, November 14, The Nation reports.

The appellate court also stated that Lyon remains the candidate of the APC for the poll until the determination of an appeal he filed against the decision of the Federal High Court.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa on Thursday, November 14, ruled that the APC had no candidate for the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

In reaction to this, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said that the court declared that the APC cannot field any candidate ahead of the poll.

The PDP, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take note of the decision of the Federal High Court.

This is the verdict of the court delivered by Justice Jane Inyang in the case filed by Heineken Lokpobiri, one of the APC governorship aspirants in the state.

