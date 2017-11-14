Home | News | General | Breaking: Confusion as masked gunmen storm hotel where Makinde, other PDP leaders are lodged in Kogi ahead of election (photos)

- Gunmen in police uniforms attack hotel where Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are lodged in Lokoja, Kogi

- The gunmen were repelled by security operatives attached to the governor

- Farouk Adejoh, a PDP campaign spokesperson, says there is the belief that the gunmen wanted to abduct the governorship candidate of the party, Musa Wada, who was also in the hotel

It was a tense situation in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state on Friday, November 15, as some gunmen attacked a hotel where the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, lodged with other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the election.

Legit.ng understands that Musa Wada, the candidate of PDP in the governorship election, was also in the 'Suitorial Hotel' when the gunmen arrived with witnesses saying it was a lucky escape for the party leaders.

Dressed in police uniforms and wearing bullet-proof vests, some of the masked men were said to have scaled the fence of the hotel to gain entrance.

One of the suspected gunmen at the hotel Credit: Makinde's media

Source: UGC

Attempts by the gunmen to gain access into the hotel were repelled by the security aides attached to Makinde, who is the chairman of the PDP campaign council for the election.

The gunmen were said to have escaped after their attempt failed.

“They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the hotel. But pandemonium ensued, as there was commotion between security operatives attached to the Governor and the invaders.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the hotel soon mobilised and joined the governor's security to resist the invaders,” one of the witnesses told Legit.ng.

A suspected hooded gunman entering the hotel Makinde's media

Source: UGC

Another witness said there was belief that the gunmen were fake policemen.

The incident was confirmed by Taiwo Adisa, spokesperson for Governor Makinde.

The report quoted Farouk Adejoh, head of publicity of the PDP campaign council, as further confirming the incident.

One of the suspected gunmen at the hotel premises Credit: Makinde's media

Source: UGC

Adejoh said at least 50 gunmen stormed the hotel in tinted buses with an apparent intention to abduct Wada.

“We have been complaining that there are so many tinted vehicles that are not registered in the state and two days ago, the commissioner of police said such vehicles should be impounded. But these men came in those tinted vehicles,” he said.

