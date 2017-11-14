Breaking: Lagos to start paying N35,000 minimum wage from November 2019
- 5 hours 4 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- The least wage Lagos state workers will now be receiving N35,000
- Lagos state payment structure now surpasses that of the federal government with N5000
- According to to the JNC, the payment will start from November 2019
Workers in Lagos state can start jubilation as the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has agreed to pay N35,000 as the new minimum wage from November, 2019.
The decision was arrived at after series of meetings and discussions between the Lagos state Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) and Lagos state government as witnessed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).
According to state chairman, Comrade Rasaq Adio Falade, JNC said the agreement was reached on Friday, November 15, PM news reports.
The agreement surpasses that of the National Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (NJPSNC) and the federal government’s negotiations and consequential adjustment of salaries.
He said Sanwo-Olu's government agreed to pay N35,000 as minimum wage.
Check the breakdown:
Lagos state salaries consequential adjustment/increase
a. GL. 01-06=N35,000.09
b. GL. 07=30%
c. GL. 08-10=25%
d. GL. 12-14=22.5%
e. GL. 15-17=20%
Federal government salaries consequential adjustment/increase
a. GL. 01-06=N30,000
b. GL. 07=23.2%
c. GL. 08=20%
d. GL. 09=19%
e. GL. 10-14=16%
f. GL. 15-17=14%
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng had reported that the government of Adamawa said it would start paying N32,000 to workers from November 2019.
Edgar Amos, head of service of the state, said the decision was part of the campaign promises made by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.
Why federal govt ordered NCC to reduce cost of data | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles