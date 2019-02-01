Home | News | General | #BayelsaDecides: Goodluck Jonathan decries late arrival of election materials at Otuoke polling unit
#BayelsaDecides: Goodluck Jonathan decries late arrival of election materials at Otuoke polling unit
- 4 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday expressed disappointment over the late arrival of election materials to his Polling Unit 39, Ward 13, in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa.
Jonathan, who was expecting to cast his vote, stepped out of his house at 8:30 a.m., but met only journalists as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were yet to arrive at the venue.
“Are you an electoral officer, where are they?” The former president asked a journalist at the venue.
“Well this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet, let me go back inside.
“You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more,” he stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that at the time of filing this report at 10:30 a.m, no official has arrived at the polling unit with materials for the exercise.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171