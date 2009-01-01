#BayelsaDecides: Goodluck Jonathan decries late arrival of election materials at Otuoke polling unit
KOGI Guber: Yahaya Bello is a divine leader, says Edward Onoja after voting
Edward Onoja, deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, says Yahaya Bello, governor of the state, is a divine leader.
Onoja said this on Saturday after voting at unit 13, ward 3, Omonyoku-Odidoko, Ogugu-Olamaboro local government area of Kogi.
The deputy governorship candidate said the voters are eager to return the governor to office because they want him to consolidate on his achievements.
According to him, Bello has seen the need to bridge the infrastructural gap in Kogi east despite the fact that the area has always produced governors of the state.
”You can see the enthusiasm of the voters who want to usher in a government that will continue to consolidate on its gains in service delivery,” he said.
”God brought a divine leader who in spite of coming from another senatorial district saw the need to meet the infrastructural gap in the Eastern district that has always produced the governor of the state.
”Because of this, our people who are people of gratitude appreciate that gesture and then made up their mind to repay good for good.
”I think today at the end of the day, we will all be happy.”
