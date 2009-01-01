Bayelsa Decides: Live Results from polling units





Results of the governorship election in Bayelsa State have started coming in from different polling units in the 8 Local Government Areas in the State.





Over 20 political parties presented candidates for the election.





However, many would expect the result to go either the way of the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, David Lyon or Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Follow this thread for results as being announced by INEC officials at polling units:

Ward 1, PU001, Ogbolomabiri 1 isoukiri 1 Nembe:

APC – 590 PDP – 10

Ward 1, PU 2, Okiye ewoama Polling unit, Ogbolomabiri 1 Nembe:

APC-900 PDP-5 Accord-6

Ward 2, PU 7, Agbutubu Polo/market square Polling unit, Nembe:

APC – 557

PDP – 43

PU05, Ward 1, Attissa, Yenagoa APC – 144 PDP – 90

PU004, Ward 7, orubiri town Square, Opokuma North, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state Result PDP 105 APC 57 A 0 AAC 0 PDM 0 PRP 0



PU016, Ward 5, etierebau town Square, Kolokuma /Opukuma PRP 0





PDP 80

APC 37

A 5

AAC 1

PDM 0

PRP 1





PU003, Ward 8, kigbegha open space, Kolokuma /Opukuma





PDP 82

APC 37

A 0

AAC 0

PDM 0

PRP 0





PU 020, Igababa, Opume Ogbia LGA





Accredited voters: 120

Valid votes: 119

Rejected votes: 1

APC: 85

PDP: 33





PU 023 – Opume, Akipelai, Ogbia LGA





Accredited Votes – 142

Valid Votes -137

Rejected Votes – 06

APC – 142

PU004, Ward 2, kaiama/Olobiri, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state Election Result

PDP 87 APC 70 A 6 AAC 1 PDM 1

PRP 1

PU 24, Ward 1, Onopa, Yenagoa APC:183 PDP: 122

PU026, Ward 1, Fanogbo, Attissa 1, Yenagoa APC: 84 PDP: 105 PDP – 39

