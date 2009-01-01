Home | News | General | Bayelsa Decides: Live Results from polling units
Kogi Decides 2019: Lives Results from polling units across State
Bayelsa Guber election holds amid violence, late commencement of vote

Bayelsa Decides: Live Results from polling units



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Results of the governorship election in Bayelsa State have started coming in from different polling units in the 8 Local Government Areas in the State.

Over 20 political parties presented candidates for the election.

However, many would expect the result to go either the way of the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, David Lyon or Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Follow this thread for results as being announced by INEC officials at polling units:
Ward 1, PU001, Ogbolomabiri 1 isoukiri 1 Nembe:

APC – 590
PDP – 10

Ward 1, PU 2, Okiye ewoama Polling unit, Ogbolomabiri 1 Nembe:

APC-900
PDP-5
Accord-6

Ward 2, PU 7, Agbutubu Polo/market square Polling unit, Nembe:

APC – 557

PDP – 43

PU05, Ward 1, Attissa, Yenagoa
APC – 144
PDP – 90

PU004, Ward 7, orubiri town Square, Opokuma North, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state
Result
PDP 105
APC 57
A 0
AAC 0
PDM 0
PRP 0

 PU016, Ward 5, etierebau town Square, Kolokuma /Opukuma

PDP 80
APC 37
A 5
AAC 1
PDM 0
PRP 1

PU003, Ward 8, kigbegha open space, Kolokuma /Opukuma

PDP 82
APC 37
A 0
AAC 0
PDM 0
PRP 0

PU 020, Igababa, Opume Ogbia LGA

Accredited voters: 120
Valid votes: 119
Rejected votes: 1
APC: 85
PDP: 33

PU 023 – Opume, Akipelai, Ogbia LGA

Accredited Votes – 142
Valid Votes -137
Rejected Votes – 06
APC – 142
PDP – 39
PU004, Ward 2, kaiama/Olobiri, Kolokuma /Opukuma, Bayelsa state
Election Result

PDP 87
APC 70
A 6
AAC 1
PDM 1

PRP 1

PU 24, Ward 1, Onopa, Yenagoa 
APC:183
PDP: 122

PU026, Ward 1, Fanogbo, Attissa 1, Yenagoa 
APC: 84
PDP: 105

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 152